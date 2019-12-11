The fight over the FBI’s Russia probe
Matt Zapotosky on the fight over the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign. Kevin Sieff on the cycle of debt for migrants. Plus, Lena Felton explores how women use sci-fi to explore gender and sexuality.
In this episode
The fight over the FBI’s Russia probe
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified Wednesday that the FBI investigation of Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign featured “serious performance failures” but was not motivated by political bias.
Matt Zapotosky covers the Justice Department for The Post. He says the inspector general’s appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee comes amid a tense standoff among senior government officials over the 434-page report analyzing the FBI investigation in 2016 to determine whether anyone in the Trump campaign was conspiring with Russia to interfere in the presidential election.
How U.S.-supported lenders are funding illegal migration
It now costs roughly $10,000 to migrate illegally from Guatemala to the United States. That is an astronomical figure in a country where the per-capita income is $8,000.
Such a journey is possible only because many Guatemalans now have access to modern financial instruments. Many migrants, for example, borrow money from Banrural, one of Guatemala's biggest banks, which has long been a recipient of U.S. government support. Kevin Sieff is The Post’s Mexico bureau chief. He says that while the United States was hoping to promote financial inclusion, it inadvertently strengthened a bank that now helps migrants pay their smugglers.
But if migrants don’t make it to the U.S. — or even if they do — they end up in a cycle of debt that often leads to more migration.
How women use sci-fi to explore gender
It’s a common refrain among science-fiction fans: Fantastical worlds allow them to step into more ideal realities, where characters that are, for instance, half-human and half-alien aren’t ostracized. For women in particular, science fiction has long been a space to stretch the bounds of traditional gender roles and imagine a more gender-equal future.
Reporter Lena Felton reaches back in history and finds myriad examples of science fiction representing fluid portrayals of gender.
