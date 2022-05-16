The forces shaping the 2022 midterm story

A demonstrator holds a sign during a rally in support of abortion rights in front of the Massachusetts State House. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

The 2022 midterms are ramping up. On Tuesday, voters in five states, including Pennsylvania and North Carolina, will vote in primary elections.





Meanwhile, in races around the country, Republicans are pushing anti-immigrant sentiments that echo the “great replacement theory,” a racist conspiracy theory that motivated a mass shooter in Buffalo on Saturday.





Congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor breaks down Republican strategy and how Democrats might hold on to their slim majorities in Congress.





Check out The Washington Post’s guide to the 2022 midterm elections.