The future of college without affirmative action
The future of college without affirmative action

On Thursday, the Supreme Court restricted race-based affirmative action policies, changing the landscape of higher education in the United States. Today, we look at what this decision means for college admissions and beyond.

Friday, June 30, 2023
The future of college without affirmative action
The future of college without affirmative actionDemonstrators gather near the Supreme Court in Washington on Thursday after justices restricted race-conscious student admissions programs. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

A decision this summer on the future of affirmative action was one of the most anticipated cases on the Supreme Court’s docket. In a 6-3 decision Thursday, the court overturned decades of precedent by restricting affirmative action policies. They declared that considering race in college admissions violates the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection. 


The decision has sparked outcry and celebration across the nation. We sit down with higher education reporter Nick Anderson to understand how this decision will affect the future of college admissions in the United States.

