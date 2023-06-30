The future of college without affirmative action

A decision this summer on the future of affirmative action was one of the most anticipated cases on the Supreme Court’s docket. In a 6-3 decision Thursday, the court overturned decades of precedent by restricting affirmative action policies. They declared that considering race in college admissions violates the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection.





The decision has sparked outcry and celebration across the nation. We sit down with higher education reporter Nick Anderson to understand how this decision will affect the future of college admissions in the United States.