The future of Kamala Harris

On Tuesday, President Biden will deliver the State of the Union address. While the 2024 election is more than a year away, this moment has prompted questions from Democrats about future leaders of the Democratic party.





Vice President Harris has long been considered to be Biden’s successor. But is she up to winning the top job? Today on the show, White House reporter Cleve R. Wootson Jr. breaks down what Harris has accomplished in her time as vice president, the criticism she faces, and how Democrats are thinking about her future in the party.



