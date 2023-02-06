The future of Kamala Harris

President Biden will outline his goals for the next year at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. Today on Post Reports, we look at how the White House has deployed Vice President Harris over the past two years.
On Tuesday, President Biden will deliver the State of the Union address. While the 2024 election is more than a year away, this moment has prompted questions from Democrats about future leaders of the Democratic party.
Vice President Harris has long been considered to be Biden’s successor. But is she up to winning the top job? Today on the show, White House reporter Cleve R. Wootson Jr. breaks down what Harris has accomplished in her time as vice president, the criticism she faces, and how Democrats are thinking about her future in the party.
