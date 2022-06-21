Facebook
The Google engineer who thinks its AI has come alive
The Google engineer who thinks its AI has come alive

Today on Post Reports, the rogue Google engineer who thinks the company’s AI has come to life – and the dangers of artificial intelligence that impersonates humans.

Tuesday, June 21, 2022
The Google engineer who thinks its AI has come alive
The Google engineer who thinks its AI has come aliveGoogle engineer Blake Lemoine in San Francisco earlier this month. (Martin Klimek for The Washington Post)

Nitasha Tiku covers tech culture for The Post. Recently, she broke the story about the Google engineer who concluded his company’s chatbot generator “LaMDA” was sentient. But even as Google and outside experts disagree, this case raises questions about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence that closely mimics humans.

