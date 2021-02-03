The GOP’s Marjorie Taylor Greene problem

How Republicans helped prop up the controversial congresswoman from Georgia. Why nursing home workers keep turning down vaccines. And, a tale of two ski resorts.
The GOP’s Marjorie Taylor Greene problem
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is seen inside the U.S. Capitol on the first day of the new congressional session on Jan. 3 in Washington. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t get to Congress on her own. Michael Kranish explores how prominent Republicans promoted the follower of extremist QAnon ideology, helping to usher her to power and ultimately deepening rifts in the party.

Reporter Rachel Chason explains the skepticism amongst nursing home workers to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Across the Franco-Swiss border, reporter Rick Noack finds a tale of two very different ski resorts where covid rules clash, and regional policies are having a major impact on tourism.

What you need to know about the coronavirus variants.
