The GOP’s Marjorie Taylor Greene problem

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is seen inside the U.S. Capitol on the first day of the new congressional session on Jan. 3 in Washington. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t get to Congress on her own. Michael Kranish explores how prominent Republicans promoted the follower of extremist QAnon ideology, helping to usher her to power and ultimately deepening rifts in the party.
Reporter Rachel Chason explains the skepticism amongst nursing home workers to get the coronavirus vaccine.
Across the Franco-Swiss border, reporter Rick Noack finds a tale of two very different ski resorts where covid rules clash, and regional policies are having a major impact on tourism.
What you need to know about the coronavirus variants.
Monday’s military coup in Myanmar was a long time coming. But what happens next? And, Canada vaccinates its homeless population.
Tuesday, February 2, 2021