The great unmasking?

President Biden pulls off his mask before speaking about mask guidelines last month. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
On Thursday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky announced that in many cases, fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors. Yasmeen Abutaleb reports on the CDC’s rationale for the new guidance.
Thursday, May 13, 2021