Moises, head of the Baja California International Liaison Unit at the time, stands on a beach in San Felipe, Mexico, in October while looking for a fugitive American couple. (Luis Antonio Rojas for The Washington Post)

The Mexican police squad is officially called the International Liaison Unit. But to locals, they’re known as “the Gringo Hunters.”





This spring, Mexico City Bureau Chief Kevin Sieff rode along with this elite squad as they worked to apprehend fugitives who fled American soil for the freer terrain of Baja California. What happens when “the Gringo Hunters” come face-to-face with a murder suspect?