The ‘highly detailed and arresting’ whistleblower complaint against Trump
Shane Harris takes us through the newly released whistleblower complaint. Juliet Eilperin on the conflicted attitudes of oil and gas executives toward climate change. And Laura Reiley digs into the religious debates behind plant-based meat and shrimp.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you’ve come to expect from the newsroom of The Post -- for your ears.
In this episode
How the whistleblower’s complaint made it to Congress
On Thursday, acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire testified before House lawmakers about the whistleblower complaint that helped touch off an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Maguire has been at the center of controversy for refusing to hand over the complaint to Congress for more than two weeks. The now-public complaint alleges that Trump used his office to solicit “interference” by a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign.
Maguire sought guidance from the White House counsel and the Justice Department before turning the complaint over to the House Intelligence Committee.
“That troubled a lot of people because the White House, and specifically the president, are the subject of this whistleblower complaint,” says intelligence reporter Shane Harris. “So [Rep. Adam] Schiff is asking Maguire, ‘Why are you going to get permission on how to handle a whistleblower complaint to the person who’s being complained about?’ “
Oil and gas industry executives conflicted over climate change response
For years, the oil and gas industry downplayed the connection between fossil fuel burning and climate change. Today, however, nearly major fossil fuel company has acknowledged that carbon emissions help drive global warming, even as President Trump questions the connection.
“At a time when President Trump and his top deputies are moving full steam ahead with expanding fossil fuel production in the United States,” says energy reporter Juliet Eilperin, “you have oil and gas industry officials themselves trying to adopt a more nuanced approach.”
The Post obtained a recording from a meeting of the Independent Petroleum Association of America in which key players in the fossil fuel industry debate over how to address climate change.
“On one level, they feel like they need to acknowledge that their operations are helping fuel climate change,” Eilperin says, “in part because they don’t want policies that are so out of sync with the science that they’re going to be rejected by the courts.”
‘Rabbis have to weigh in: Is this what God intended?’
Dietary restrictions are woven into many religious texts. The Old and New testaments, the Koran and the Vedas all feature rules that may soon be muddled by food company Tyson, which has invested in the development of a plant-based shrimp alternative.
“One of my editors said, ‘By the way — is it kosher?’ ” says food reporter Laura Reiley. “I hadn’t considered that element of it, that religious doctrine has to deal with this raft of new food technology.”
