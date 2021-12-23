Facebook
The holidays are weird. Carolyn Hax is here to help.
The holidays are weird. Carolyn Hax is here to help.

The holidays are weird — this year especially. Today, Post advice columnist Carolyn Hax joins Martine Powers to answer your questions about navigating this tricky time of year.

Thursday, December 23, 2021
The holidays are weird. Carolyn Hax is here to help.
The holidays are weird. Carolyn Hax is here to help.This holiday season is even stranger and more stressful than usual. (Patricia Monteiro/Bloomberg News)

The holiday season can be complicated; throw in the spike in omicron cases, and this already stressful time of year just got even trickier. Enter: Carolyn Hax, The Post’s brilliant advice columnist. Today on Post Reports, she’s here to help our listeners and readers navigate the holidays. You can listen to our episode with Hax from earlier in the year about how to gather with family and friends safely here. 


The holiday season can be complicated; throw in the spike in omicron cases, and this already stressful time of year just got even trickier. Enter: Carolyn Hax, The Post's brilliant advice columnist. Today on Post Reports, she's here to help our listeners and readers navigate the holidays. You can listen to our episode with Hax from earlier in the year about how to gather with family and friends safely here. 


