The impeachment inquiry finally goes public

Paul Kane previews the next stage of the impeachment inquiry. Annie Gowen on the ongoing mental health crisis facing America’s farmers. Plus, Laura Reiley covers the challenges of marketing and selling CBD products.

Post Reports is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you’ve come to expect from the newsroom of The Post -- for your ears.

What’s next for the House impeachment inquiry

The public stage of the congressional impeachment inquiry begins Wednesday, with a pair of hearings from career diplomats. Senior congressional correspondent Paul Kane says Democrats hope to deliver a dramatic rendering of their case against President Trump.





“They're trying to answer the basic question of what did President Trump do in this effort to try to force Ukraine to investigate his domestic rivals: the Biden family,” Kane says.





Hearings begin Wednesday morning with testimony from acting ambassador to Ukraine William B. Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary George P. Kent, who oversaw Ukraine policy.





More on this topic:





The growing mental health crisis on America’s farms

In rural America, mental health experts say they’re seeing an increase in suicides as families endure the worst period for U.S. agriculture in decades.





Farm bankruptcies and loan delinquencies are rising, calamitous weather events are ruining crops, and profits are vanishing during Trump’s global trade disputes. The Farm Aid crisis hotline saw calls double last year, and they’re on track to stay at that level for this year, too.





Midwest correspondent Annie Gowen spent time with Amber Dykshorn after her husband, Chris, took his life earlier this year. She’s left with three kids, $300,000 in debt, and grief-fueled questions.





“Of course, it’s an up-and-down business,” Gowen says. “But lately it seems like there are more downs than ups.”

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK for free, confidential support.





More on this topic:





How CBD-infused foods and beverages are trying to get into grocery stores

Popping up in all sorts of products — teas, snacks, lotions — CBD-infused products are one of this year’s hottest trends. But at the federal level, they’re still illegal, making the process of marketing and selling them complicated for producers.





Business of food reporter Laura Reiley says that’s partly because, when it comes to this cannabis-derived compound, there’s still a lot that scientists don’t know:





“We don’t know longitudinally, if you have taken CBD oil for years, breakfast, lunch and dinner, are there cumulative effects, to the liver and other organs?”





More on this topic: