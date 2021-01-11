The insurrection planned in plain sight

How tech companies are responding to the far-right extremism on their platforms. Why we should have seen the siege on the Capitol coming. And, a brief history of presidential pettiness.
The insurrection planned in plain sight
A view of the Parler app icon on an iPhone on Jan. 9. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
The planning for last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol happened largely in plain view, with chatters in far-right forums explicitly discussing how to storm the building, handcuff lawmakers with zip ties, and disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s election. Those planners, however, are starting to lose their platforms, says reporter Drew Harwell. 

The scale of the siege was foreshadowed heavily on far-right social media websites, says researcher RazzanNakhlawi. And the groups who organized it – they’ve been around for years, and they’re not going anywhere

President Trump says he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Writer Ronald G. Shafer explains that while this is uncommon in recent history, he’s not the first president to do so.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

The insurrection planned in plain sight

How tech companies are responding to the far-right extremism on their platforms. Why we should have seen the siege on the Capitol coming. And, a brief history of presidential pettiness.
The insurrection planned in plain sight
A view of the Parler app icon on an iPhone on Jan. 9. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
The planning for last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol happened largely in plain view, with chatters in far-right forums explicitly discussing how to storm the building, handcuff lawmakers with zip ties, and disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s election. Those planners, however, are starting to lose their platforms, says reporter Drew Harwell. 

The scale of the siege was foreshadowed heavily on far-right social media websites, says researcher RazzanNakhlawi. And the groups who organized it – they’ve been around for years, and they’re not going anywhere

President Trump says he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Writer Ronald G. Shafer explains that while this is uncommon in recent history, he’s not the first president to do so.
Previous Episode
Trump’s ‘American Carnage’
Trump’s promise for a smooth transition of power might be too late, amid growing calls to remove him from office. After the attack on the Capitol, lawmakers seemed to come together — but will that last with a 50-50 Senate? And an update from Georgia.
Friday, January 8, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.