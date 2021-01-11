The insurrection planned in plain sight

A view of the Parler app icon on an iPhone on Jan. 9. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
The planning for last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol happened largely in plain view, with chatters in far-right forums explicitly discussing how to storm the building, handcuff lawmakers with zip ties, and disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s election. Those planners, however, are starting to lose their platforms, says reporter Drew Harwell.
The scale of the siege was foreshadowed heavily on far-right social media websites, says researcher RazzanNakhlawi. And the groups who organized it – they’ve been around for years, and they’re not going anywhere.
President Trump says he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Writer Ronald G. Shafer explains that while this is uncommon in recent history, he’s not the first president to do so.
Trump’s promise for a smooth transition of power might be too late, amid growing calls to remove him from office. After the attack on the Capitol, lawmakers seemed to come together — but will that last with a 50-50 Senate? And an update from Georgia.
