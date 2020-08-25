The invisible hand of Melania Trump
How Melania Trump wields influence behind the scenes. What genetic analysis of the coronavirus could teach us about its spread. And, protesters fight for the future of Belarus.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
Melania Trump is about to give her biggest speech in four years. The Trump campaign hopes she can be its secret weapon.
Read an excerpt from “The Art of Her Deal”: How Melania Trump blocked Ivanka Trump from encroaching on her domain.
Genetic data show how a single superspreading event sent the coronavirus across Massachusetts –– and the nation.
