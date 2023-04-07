The Iraq I never knew
The Iraq I never knew

What is it like to leave a country in crisis - only to return years later to a devastated homeland? Today, a Post photojournalist journeys back to Iraq after 24 years.

Friday, April 7, 2023
The Iraq I never knew
Loading...
The Iraq I never knewWashington Post photojournalist Salwan Georges visits the gravesite of his cousin at Chaldean Cemetery, a Christian cemetery in Al Baiueia, Iraq. Georges’s cousin, John, was killed at age 24 by members of al-Qaeda in 2013 in Baghdad. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Salwan Georges, a photojournalist at The Post, left Iraq more than two decades ago. Georges and his family spent five years in Syria as refugees, eventually settling in Detroit, Mich. 


As The Post prepared to cover the 20th anniversary of the Iraq war, Georges traveled back to his homeland for the first time since leaving. Through his camera lens, he rediscovered the Baghdad he left behind, and the sites of familial joy and tragedy that had long been left to imagination. Today on the show, Georges talks about his homecoming and what it meant to return to Iraq as a photojournalist. You can view Georges’s photo essay, “The Iraq I Never Knew,” here. 


