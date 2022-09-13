Facebook
The Jan. 6 committee's unfinished work
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol still has some unfinished business. Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) joins us to discuss what’s left. Also, the significance of Sheryl Lee Ralph’s first Emmy.

Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Is the tide turning in Ukraine?

Today, what the sudden retreat of Russian forces in key areas of Ukraine means for the future of the war. Plus, how one Ukrainian mayor is holding onto his city in wartime.

Monday, September 12, 2022
Is the tide turning in Ukraine?
