The journey to Qatar's World Cup final

This year’s World Cup has been mired in debates about its host country, Qatar. But it’s more complicated than that, according to Ishaan Tharoor: “I think being there helped me think a bit more deeply and hopefully with a bit more nuance.” For him, being there gave him a unique insight into how the country prepared for the tournament and how players and attendees are reacting to the results. For many watching, the most exciting victories were those of the Moroccan team, which became the first African team to make it to a World Cup semifinal.





As the tournament comes to a close on Sunday, two of the world’s most talented soccer stars will face off. Sunday’s final is expected to be veteran Argentine player Lionel Messi’s last shot at winning a World Cup. He’ll be playing Kylian Mbappé, the young French forward who has led his team to its second final in a row.





What it’s like being at the World Cup.





Morocco’s showdown with France carries complex political baggage.





After enduring insults and threats, Iranian team exits the World Cup.





How far can the U.S. men’s national team go?





At the World Cup, Wales finds itself.





No beer, but plenty of scandal at Qatar’s World Cup.