Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
The journey to Qatar's World Cup final
The journey to Qatar's World Cup final

Ahead of Sunday’s final match, two Post journalists and die-hard soccer fans discuss all things World Cup. Columnist Ishaan Tharoor sits down with Jeff Pierre, host of “The 7,” to unpack the controversies, the triumphs and what’s at stake this weekend.

Thursday, December 15, 2022
The journey to Qatar's World Cup final
Loading...
The journey to Qatar's World Cup finalFans celebrate Morocco’s win Saturday against Portugal in the World Cup quarterfinals. (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images)

This year’s World Cup has been mired in debates about its host country, Qatar. But it’s more complicated than that, according to Ishaan Tharoor: “I think being there helped me think a bit more deeply and hopefully with a bit more nuance.” For him, being there gave him a unique insight into how the country prepared for the tournament and how players and attendees are reacting to the results. For many watching, the most exciting victories were those of the Moroccan team, which became the first African team to make it to a World Cup semifinal.


As the tournament comes to a close on Sunday, two of the world’s most talented soccer stars will face off. Sunday’s final is expected to be veteran Argentine player Lionel Messi’s last shot at winning a World Cup. He’ll be playing Kylian Mbappé, the young French forward who has led his team to its second final in a row. 


What it’s like being at the World Cup


Morocco’s showdown with France carries complex political baggage.


After enduring insults and threats, Iranian team exits the World Cup.


How far can the U.S. men’s national team go


At the World Cup, Wales finds itself.


No beer, but plenty of scandal at Qatar’s World Cup

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

The journey to Qatar's World Cup final
The journey to Qatar's World Cup final

Ahead of Sunday’s final match, two Post journalists and die-hard soccer fans discuss all things World Cup. Columnist Ishaan Tharoor sits down with Jeff Pierre, host of “The 7,” to unpack the controversies, the triumphs and what’s at stake this weekend.

Thursday, December 15, 2022
The journey to Qatar's World Cup final
Loading...
The journey to Qatar's World Cup finalFans celebrate Morocco’s win Saturday against Portugal in the World Cup quarterfinals. (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images)

This year’s World Cup has been mired in debates about its host country, Qatar. But it’s more complicated than that, according to Ishaan Tharoor: “I think being there helped me think a bit more deeply and hopefully with a bit more nuance.” For him, being there gave him a unique insight into how the country prepared for the tournament and how players and attendees are reacting to the results. For many watching, the most exciting victories were those of the Moroccan team, which became the first African team to make it to a World Cup semifinal.


As the tournament comes to a close on Sunday, two of the world’s most talented soccer stars will face off. Sunday’s final is expected to be veteran Argentine player Lionel Messi’s last shot at winning a World Cup. He’ll be playing Kylian Mbappé, the young French forward who has led his team to its second final in a row. 


What it’s like being at the World Cup


Morocco’s showdown with France carries complex political baggage.


After enduring insults and threats, Iranian team exits the World Cup.


How far can the U.S. men’s national team go


At the World Cup, Wales finds itself.


No beer, but plenty of scandal at Qatar’s World Cup

Previous Episode
New life hack: The joy snack

Today on “Post Reports,” we dive into research on happiness and talk about finding joy in mundane experiences to cultivate a more meaningful life.

Wednesday, December 14, 2022
New life hack: The joy snack
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel