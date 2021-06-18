The joys and struggle of Juneteenth

Historian Annette Gordon-Reed discusses the meaning and history behind Juneteenth, the holiday that has come to symbolize the end of slavery in the United States.
Demonstrators attend a Juneteenth rally at the Brooklyn Museum in New York in June 2020. (John Minchillo/AP)
Juneteenth is officially a national holiday. 

This week, Congress rushed to pass a bill officially recognizing June 19, commemorating the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas were finally informed that they had been freed over two years earlier by the Emancipation Proclamation. 

Historian Annette Gordon-Reed grew up celebrating Juneteenth with her family and community in Texas. While the holiday started in the Lone Star state in 1866, it has grown in scope and prominence with celebrations across the country. In this episode, we talk with Gordon-Reed about her experience growing up in Texas, Black Americans’ lives during and after slavery, and the growing significance behind this historic holiday. Gordon-Reed is the author of a new book, “On Juneteenth.” 

