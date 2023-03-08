The kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico
Today, what we know about the four Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico, and what this incident can tell us about medical tourism, the security situation at the U.S. southern border, and how U.S. policy has contributed to the problems.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023
The kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico Soldiers stand guard outside the Forensic Medical Service morgue building, after authorities found the bodies of two of four Americans kidnapped by gunmen, in Matamoros, Mexico. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)

Last week, four American friends from South Carolina were kidnapped in the Mexican border city Matamoros. By the time Mexican security forces located them on the outskirts of the city Tuesday, two of the Americans were dead and another was injured. The two survivors have been returned to the border, and one suspect is in custody with an ongoing manhunt for others. 


Today, The Washington Post’s Kevin Sieff explains how this affects the security relationship between the United States and Mexico, and what role the U.S. has played in making Matamoros a place where violence and kidnappings happen, often with impunity.

Today, what we know about the four Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico, and what this incident can tell us about medical tourism, the security situation at the U.S. southern border, and how U.S. policy has contributed to the problems.

