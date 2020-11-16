The lame-duck economy

With protections expiring and no stimulus deal in sight, Americans could be heading for even more economic pain. The national security costs of delaying the transition. And the promise of at-home coronavirus testing.
Could we get another stimulus package during the lame-duck period? Jeff Stein reports on the political forces at work, and the potential costs of doing nothing

Experts are concerned that President Trump’s unwillingness to start a transition threatens the security of our country. Shane Harris explained the risks on The Post’s “Can He Do That?” podcast.

Home tests could help in the fight against the coronavirus. So where are they? William Wan reports. 

Subscribe to The Washington Post: https://postreports.com/offer
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

The lame-duck economy

With protections expiring and no stimulus deal in sight, Americans could be heading for even more economic pain. The national security costs of delaying the transition. And the promise of at-home coronavirus testing.
Could we get another stimulus package during the lame-duck period? Jeff Stein reports on the political forces at work, and the potential costs of doing nothing

Experts are concerned that President Trump’s unwillingness to start a transition threatens the security of our country. Shane Harris explained the risks on The Post’s “Can He Do That?” podcast.

Home tests could help in the fight against the coronavirus. So where are they? William Wan reports. 

Subscribe to The Washington Post: https://postreports.com/offer
Previous Episode
The worst covid surge is just beginning
The Midwest emerges as the latest hot spot for coronavirus, as daily cases across the U.S. break records. And the Democrats’ last hope to take control of the Senate comes down to Georgia.
Friday, November 13, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.