The lame-duck economy

Could we get another stimulus package during the lame-duck period? Jeff Stein reports on the political forces at work, and the potential costs of doing nothing.
Experts are concerned that President Trump’s unwillingness to start a transition threatens the security of our country. Shane Harris explained the risks on The Post’s “Can He Do That?” podcast.
Home tests could help in the fight against the coronavirus. So where are they? William Wan reports.
The Midwest emerges as the latest hot spot for coronavirus, as daily cases across the U.S. break records. And the Democrats’ last hope to take control of the Senate comes down to Georgia.
Friday, November 13, 2020