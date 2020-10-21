The latest on the race for a vaccine

As coronavirus cases climb in nearly every state, drug companies are developing prospective vaccines at unprecedented speed. Science reporter Carolyn Y. Johnson has the latest on the search for a vaccine, and she says early data is expected in a matter of weeks.
N95 masks are crucial in protecting front-line workers against the coronavirus, but even months into the pandemic they’re still hard to come by. Reporter Jess Contrera covers the supply chain issue America can’t seem to fix.
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden face off in their final presidential debate on Thursday. Political reporter Amy B Wang explains what to expect.
