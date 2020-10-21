The latest on the race for a vaccine

The latest on vaccine trials, and who would get a vaccine first. Why personal protective equipment such as the N95 mask is still so scarce. And introducing the mute button to the presidential debate.
As coronavirus cases climb in nearly every state, drug companies are developing prospective vaccines at unprecedented speed. Science reporter Carolyn Y. Johnson has the latest on the search for a vaccine, and she says early data is expected in a matter of weeks

N95 masks are crucial in protecting front-line workers against the coronavirus, but even months into the pandemic they’re still hard to come by. Reporter Jess Contrera covers the supply chain issue America can’t seem to fix.

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden face off in their final presidential debate on Thursday. Political reporter Amy B Wang explains what to expect.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

The latest on the race for a vaccine

The latest on vaccine trials, and who would get a vaccine first. Why personal protective equipment such as the N95 mask is still so scarce. And introducing the mute button to the presidential debate.
As coronavirus cases climb in nearly every state, drug companies are developing prospective vaccines at unprecedented speed. Science reporter Carolyn Y. Johnson has the latest on the search for a vaccine, and she says early data is expected in a matter of weeks

N95 masks are crucial in protecting front-line workers against the coronavirus, but even months into the pandemic they’re still hard to come by. Reporter Jess Contrera covers the supply chain issue America can’t seem to fix.

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden face off in their final presidential debate on Thursday. Political reporter Amy B Wang explains what to expect.
Previous Episode
Can Senate Republicans survive Trump?
The Senate seats in danger of flipping parties this election. Facebook and Twitter struggle to tackle disinformation ahead of the election. And a Black man speaks out after his image was used for fake pro-Trump Twitter accounts.
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.