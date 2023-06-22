The lawless deep sea
The lawless deep sea

The Coast Guard said Thursday that the missing submersible suffered a catastrophic loss of pressure that killed all five people onboard. Today on “Post Reports,” we talk about the unregulated industry of deep-sea tourism.

Thursday, June 22, 2023
The lawless deep sea
Loading...
The lawless deep seaCoast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger speaks at a news conference on June 22 about the search for the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible, which entered the Atlantic Ocean carrying five people to explore the wreck of the Titanic. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

The Coast Guard said Thursday that debris was found near the search area for Titan, OceanGate Expeditions’s lost Titanic submersible. All crew members have died.


Post reporter Ben Brasch says that many on shore are wondering whether stricter regulations could have prevented the disaster.


Maritime safety regulation experts and experienced mariners say OceanGate Expeditions, the company that operates the vessel, was working in a regulatory gray area when it launched its crewed submersible.


Today on the show, we explore why there’s no defined agency that regulates expeditions like these.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

The lawless deep sea
The lawless deep sea

The Coast Guard said Thursday that the missing submersible suffered a catastrophic loss of pressure that killed all five people onboard. Today on “Post Reports,” we talk about the unregulated industry of deep-sea tourism.

Thursday, June 22, 2023
The lawless deep sea
Loading...
The lawless deep seaCoast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger speaks at a news conference on June 22 about the search for the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible, which entered the Atlantic Ocean carrying five people to explore the wreck of the Titanic. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

The Coast Guard said Thursday that debris was found near the search area for Titan, OceanGate Expeditions’s lost Titanic submersible. All crew members have died.


Post reporter Ben Brasch says that many on shore are wondering whether stricter regulations could have prevented the disaster.


Maritime safety regulation experts and experienced mariners say OceanGate Expeditions, the company that operates the vessel, was working in a regulatory gray area when it launched its crewed submersible.


Today on the show, we explore why there’s no defined agency that regulates expeditions like these.

Previous Episode
The barista who fought Starbucks

Lexi Rizzo took on Starbucks. Now she’s out of a job. Today, a look at the U.S. labor laws that are supposed to protect workers who are organizing unions.

Wednesday, June 21, 2023
The barista who fought Starbucks
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel