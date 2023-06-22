The lawless deep sea

Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger speaks at a news conference on June 22 about the search for the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible, which entered the Atlantic Ocean carrying five people to explore the wreck of the Titanic. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

The Coast Guard said Thursday that debris was found near the search area for Titan, OceanGate Expeditions’s lost Titanic submersible. All crew members have died.





Post reporter Ben Brasch says that many on shore are wondering whether stricter regulations could have prevented the disaster.





Maritime safety regulation experts and experienced mariners say OceanGate Expeditions, the company that operates the vessel, was working in a regulatory gray area when it launched its crewed submersible.





Today on the show, we explore why there’s no defined agency that regulates expeditions like these.