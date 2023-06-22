The lawless deep sea

The Coast Guard said Thursday that the missing submersible suffered a catastrophic loss of pressure that killed all five people onboard. Today on “Post Reports,” we talk about the unregulated industry of deep-sea tourism.
The Coast Guard said Thursday that debris was found near the search area for Titan, OceanGate Expeditions’s lost Titanic submersible. All crew members have died.
Post reporter Ben Brasch says that many on shore are wondering whether stricter regulations could have prevented the disaster.
Maritime safety regulation experts and experienced mariners say OceanGate Expeditions, the company that operates the vessel, was working in a regulatory gray area when it launched its crewed submersible.
Today on the show, we explore why there’s no defined agency that regulates expeditions like these.
