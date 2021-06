The legacy of a bombing

In Oklahoma City, the 1995 bombing offers lessons — and warnings — for today’s fight against extremism. Plus, what a Supreme Court ruling means for the NCAA.

A firefighter at the Oklahoma City bombing site on April 19, 1995 (Jim Argo/Daily Oklahoman/AP).

Reporter Hannah Allam was in high school in Oklahoma City when Timothy McVeigh altered the skyline of her city for good. She remembers her classmates speculating about what could possibly have rattled their school building so intensely — maybe an accident in the chemistry lab? A sonic boom? Twenty-six years later, Hannah found her way back to her hometown, to see what lessons – if any – local lawmakers, survivors and activists were bringing to today’s conversations about far-right domestic terrorism .





On Monday, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled against the NCAA’s limits on education-related perks for college athletes. Columnist Jerry Brewer explains what that means for the NCAA going forward





We are thrilled to announce that Post Reports was honored with a Peabody Award for our episode “ The Life of George Floyd .” Check out the video of Trevor Noah presenting the award, as well as our acceptance speech .