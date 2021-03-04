The legacy of a conspiracy theory

How the conspiracy theories that fueled “Pizzagate” were a harbinger of QAnon. Texas in the aftermath of the devastating winter storms. And, a remembrance of Vernon Jordan.
The legacy of a conspiracy theory
The conspiracy theorist who was convicted after firing shots inside of Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in D.C. has been released. The incident was linked to a series of baseless claims dubbed “Pizzagate.” (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

The “Pizzagate” gunman has been released from prison. After Edgar Maddison Welch entered a popular D.C. pizzeria and fired shots in December 2016, he told law enforcement that he had gone there to investigate a conspiracy theory. Reporter Mike Miller explains how Pizzagate signaled the deepening of violence linked to conspiracy theories that would later lead to the siege of the Capitol on Jan. 6. 

The power is back on, but millions of Texans wonder what it will take to fully recover — and who will help them. National correspondent Arelis Hernández reports on the Lone Star State two weeks after the deadly winter storms led to a near-collapse of the state’s power grid. 

Robin Givhan on the legacy and life of Vernon Jordan, and how he made being a Black man in America look effortless.
