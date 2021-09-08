The legal limbo for Afghan evacuees

Afghan evacuees at the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Sept. 8. (Olivier Douliery/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)
The Biden administration is preparing to screen and resettle tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees in the United States over the coming months, but the majority will arrive without visas as “humanitarian parolees,” not refugees. Reporter Nick Miroff explains what this means.
Volunteers are working to help the thousands of Afghan refugees who are starting new lives in the United States, but the transition is still a difficult one. Jorge Ribas has been interviewing Afghan evacuees who have recently arrived in the country. You can see more of his reporting here.
Previous Episode
Life in Texas under the nation’s most restrictive abortion law. Plus, the unusual legal strategy that allowed the law to go into effect and how it could be a blueprint for other states to circumvent Roe v. Wade.
Tuesday, September 7, 2021