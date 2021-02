The lone grid state

Understanding the freezing weather sweeping across the United States — and why Texas’s independent power grid was doomed to fail in its wake. Plus, NASA tries to land a car on Mars.

A man climbs out of a van as he is moved to a warming shelter at Travis Park Methodist Church in San Antonio to help escape freezing temperatures Tuesday. (Eric Gay/AP)

At least 14 people are dead in four states after a record-breaking cold snap swept through parts of the United States. Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci explains the science behind the freezing temperatures — and why the country might be bracing for more.

Will Englund reports on how the Texas power grid got crushed because its operators weren’t prepared