The Man in the Middle

How a moderate West Virginia Democrat could decide what Biden can do on climate change. Plus, the story of a snowstorm, six expiring vaccines and a group of dedicated health-care workers.
The Man in the Middle
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) speaks to reporters as he leaves the Senate floor of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
One coal state senator holds the key to Biden’s ambitious climate agenda — and it’s not Mitch McConnell. Climate and science writer Sarah Kaplan reports.

When Oregon health-care workers got stuck in a snowstorm with expiring vaccines, they got creative. Andrea Salcedo reports. 
