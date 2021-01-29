The Man in the Middle

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) speaks to reporters as he leaves the Senate floor of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
One coal state senator holds the key to Biden’s ambitious climate agenda — and it’s not Mitch McConnell. Climate and science writer Sarah Kaplan reports.
When Oregon health-care workers got stuck in a snowstorm with expiring vaccines, they got creative. Andrea Salcedo reports.
How ordinary investors, spurred on by a Reddit message board, took on big Wall Street funds and sent GameStop share prices soaring. Plus, how President Biden is using the pandemic to try to expand access to health coverage.
