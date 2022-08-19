Facebook
The media mogul and the former president
The media mogul and the former president

Today on “Post Reports,” the changing relationship between former president Donald Trump and media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and what it could mean for the future of American politics.

Friday, August 19, 2022
The media mogul and the former president
Donald Trump speaks to Rupert Murdoch and his wife, Jerry Hall, as they leave Trump International Golf Links in Scotland in 2016. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Rupert Murdoch has swayed global politics through his media empire for decades. His relationship with former president Donald Trump was regarded as one of his strongest alliances, with Trump dominating the conservative media outlets Murdoch owns. But as media reporter Sarah Ellison explains, Trump and the Murdochs were aligned for mutual benefit – and that dynamic could be changing.

