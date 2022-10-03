Facebook
The migrants caught in a political ploy
The migrants caught in a political ploy

Since April, thousands of migrants have been transported from Republican-led states like Texas and Arizona to Democratic enclaves like Washington, D.C., and New York City. There isn’t a plan for when they step off the bus.

Monday, October 3, 2022
The migrants caught in a political ploy
The migrants caught in a political ployMigrants who were sent from Texas by bus and dropped off outside the U.S. Naval Observatory in D.C. wait for transportation last month. (Marat Sadana/Reuters)

For months, Republican leaders have been escalating a campaign against President Biden’s border security policies by transporting migrants from their states to Democratic-led areas, without providing a plan for what happens when they arrive. 


In a high-profile case in September, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew dozens of asylum seekers from Texas up to Martha’s Vineyard, a Massachusetts island. It prompted a legal backlash that alleged the plan was “fraudulent and discriminatory.” 


Beyond Martha’s Vineyard, thousands of migrants have been transported in a similar manner from Arizona and Texas to Washington, D.C., and other Democratic-majority cities. And those liberal areas are now struggling to accommodate them. In today’s episode, we hear from several people about their experience, as well as from reporter Antonio Olivo about what’s behind these broader actions.

