The misinformation war in Ukraine
The misinformation war in Ukraine

Today on “Post Reports,” the battle over misinformation on Facebook in Ukraine. Plus, how TikTok has created an alternative universe, just for Russia.

Wednesday, April 13, 2022
The misinformation war in Ukraine
The misinformation war in Ukraine(iStock; Markus Schreiber/AP; Alexie Nikolsky/Kremlin pool/Sputnik; Washington Post illustration)

In Ukraine, Facebook fact-checkers are fighting a war on two fronts: racing to debunk propaganda about the war while also trying to survive it. Naomi Nix reports


With Russia cracking down on social media, the Chinese-owned company TikTok has managed to stay online there by banning all new content, even as loopholes let Russian propaganda through.


Will Oremus says this basically means there’s a special, censored TikTok just for users in Russia.

