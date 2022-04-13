The misinformation war in Ukraine

Today on “Post Reports,” the battle over misinformation on Facebook in Ukraine. Plus, how TikTok has created an alternative universe, just for Russia.
In Ukraine, Facebook fact-checkers are fighting a war on two fronts: racing to debunk propaganda about the war while also trying to survive it. Naomi Nix reports.
With Russia cracking down on social media, the Chinese-owned company TikTok has managed to stay online there by banning all new content, even as loopholes let Russian propaganda through.
Will Oremus says this basically means there’s a special, censored TikTok just for users in Russia.
“Post Reports” is nominated for two Webby Awards! Please help us win by voting for us for best news episode and best business episode.
If you missed these episodes when they were published and want to check out the work that’s nominated, go back and listen to “Four hours of insurrection” and “A tax haven in America’s heartland.”
