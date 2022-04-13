The misinformation war in Ukraine

In Ukraine, Facebook fact-checkers are fighting a war on two fronts: racing to debunk propaganda about the war while also trying to survive it. Naomi Nix reports.





With Russia cracking down on social media, the Chinese-owned company TikTok has managed to stay online there by banning all new content, even as loopholes let Russian propaganda through.





Will Oremus says this basically means there’s a special, censored TikTok just for users in Russia.

