The mob that Trump built?

House managers make the case that Donald Trump spent months laying the groundwork for January’s riot at the Capitol. Plus, how the states that are pulling ahead in vaccinations are getting it done.
The mob that Trump built?
Members of the National Guard patrol the area outside of the U.S. Capitol during the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
On Wednesday, arguments began in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Politics reporter Aaron Blake unpacks House Democrats’ strategies

This week, the United States passed an encouraging milestone: 10 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. And a somewhat surprising collection of states has been leading the pack. National correspondent Griff Witte explains what they’re getting right. Then, Post Reports producer Jordan-Marie Smith speaks with Anne Zink, the chief medical officer of Alaska, about why that state is leading the pack, despite a sprawling and challenging landscape.

As the impeachment trial continues this week, consider going back to listen to our deep-dive into the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6. That episode gives a moment-by-moment breakdown of the riot, with voices you may not have heard before and insight into the events at the center of the impeachment trial. That episode of Post Reports is called “Four hours of insurrection,” and you can find it here or wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest impeachment news, check out The Washington Post’s live blog, or The Daily 202’s Big Idea, a morning news briefing from The Washington Post. 

If you value the journalism you hear every weekday on this podcast, consider subscribing to The Washington Post.
