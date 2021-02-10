The mob that Trump built?

House managers make the case that Donald Trump spent months laying the groundwork for January’s riot at the Capitol. Plus, how the states that are pulling ahead in vaccinations are getting it done.

Members of the National Guard patrol the area outside of the U.S. Capitol during the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

On Wednesday, arguments began in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Politics reporter Aaron Blake unpacks House Democrats’ strategies .





This week, the United States passed an encouraging milestone: 10 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. And a somewhat surprising collection of states has been leading the pack. National correspondent Griff Witte explains what they’re getting right . Then, Post Reports producer Jordan-Marie Smith speaks with Anne Zink, the chief medical officer of Alaska, about why that state is leading the pack , despite a sprawling and challenging landscape.





