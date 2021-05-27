The mystery of covid’s origins

Top health officials say they can’t rule out the possibility that the coronavirus leaked from a lab in China. For many Indian Americans, the covid crisis in India is close to home. And Texas enacts the strictest abortion law yet.
The mystery of covid’s origins
Peter Ben Embarek of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of transmission of the virus during a joint news conference at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Ng Han Guan/AP)
We still don’t know the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. President Biden is asking the intelligence community to redouble their investigation into one theory: that the virus leaked from a Wuhan laboratory. Shane Harris reports.

Even as the United States gets the pandemic under control, Indian Americans are watching as loved ones suffer through India’s devastating surge. Fenit Nirappil reports on Indian American doctors scrambling to help from afar.

And Texas’s new law will ban abortions before many people realize they’re pregnant. OB/GYN Jen Gunter explains the science.
