The myth of Thanksgiving
The myth of Thanksgiving

This year marks the 400th anniversary of the “first Thanksgiving” between English pilgrims and Wampanoags in Massachusetts. But historians say the true story of what happened bears little resemblance to the myth that many Americans learn in grade school.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
The myth of Thanksgiving
The myth of ThanksgivingMother Bear, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, packs up traditional clothing and furnishings from the wetu, a traditional bark-covered, wood-framed building that is part of the Mashpee Wampanoag Indian Museum in the town of Mashpee, Mass. (Josh Reynolds for The Washington Post)

In 1621, some pilgrims and some Wampanoags shared a feast. It wasn't the first meeting between the two groups and it wouldn't be the last, but for many reasons — including the American Civil War — the anniversary of that meal took on both an outsized importance and a whitewashed simplicity.


This year, in honor of the 400th anniversary of that meal, Post reporter Dana Hedgpeth wanted to hear the Wampanoags’ side of the story.

