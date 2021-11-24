The myth of Thanksgiving

Mother Bear, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, packs up traditional clothing and furnishings from the wetu, a traditional bark-covered, wood-framed building that is part of the Mashpee Wampanoag Indian Museum in the town of Mashpee, Mass. (Josh Reynolds for The Washington Post)

In 1621, some pilgrims and some Wampanoags shared a feast. It wasn't the first meeting between the two groups and it wouldn't be the last, but for many reasons — including the American Civil War — the anniversary of that meal took on both an outsized importance and a whitewashed simplicity.





This year, in honor of the 400th anniversary of that meal, Post reporter Dana Hedgpeth wanted to hear the Wampanoags’ side of the story.