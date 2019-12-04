The NBA star courting Congress on Turkey

Shane Harris interprets the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment report. Jacob Bogage explains why lawmakers are lining up to back NBA player and Turkish dissident Enes Kanter. And Maura Judkis reads her horoscope.

Phone records disclosed in the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry report show extensive contact between the White House and President Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani during key moments of the Ukraine saga.





Released on Tuesday, the records provided powerful circumstantial evidence of Giuliani’s coordination with the White House on the Ukraine gambit ahead of the first House Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment, held Wednesday.





“If what we’re saying is that the president, in the course of his duties, abuses the power of his office and he cannot be impeached for that abuse, then he effectively is above the law,” intelligence reporter Shane Harris says, summarizing statements from the constitutional law scholars who testified.





How Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter became persona non grata in Turkey

Professional basketball player Enes Kanter emerged as one of Turkey’s most outspoken political dissidents after a failed coup to oust Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. For that, he became an enemy of his onetime state.





“And he’s used his platform as an NBA player,” sports writer Jacob Bogage says. “Everywhere he’s gone in his career, he’s recruited the elected officials from those cities to the cause.”





Now, he’s cultivated his own caucus among U.S. lawmakers, urging them to support policies to undercut Erdogan’s government and support human rights causes in Turkey. And congressional leaders are lining up to support his message.





Psychotherapy plus magic: This isn’t your parents’ star-gazing

Among the millennial self-care set, astrology is back. After the heady spirituality of their parents’ youth, the practice receded to the edges of culture as a kooky space-filler in the newspaper — albeit, one with a devoted readership.





But now, the pseudoscience isn’t as much of a taboo as it used to be, and is embraced by young people who jokingly ascribe the inconveniences of life to Mercury’s retrograde.





“There’s actually a connection between the chaos of our planet right now and a move toward people being interested in astrology,” culture reporter Maura Judkis says. “Every time there’s political tumult, people look for a higher explanation from some other force or power.”





