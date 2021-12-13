Facebook
The new ‘tornado alley’
On the ground in Mayfield, Ky., after a string of tornadoes devastated the town, flattening buildings and leaving streets unrecognizable. The tornadoes tore through a 200-mile swath of land, and may be the sign of a lengthening tornado season.

Monday, December 13, 2021
The new ‘tornado alley’ Wreckage is seen in a business lot on Dec. 13 after a tornado devastated Mayfield, Ky. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)

Late last week, a string of tornadoes ripped through the South and Midwest regions of the United States. Dozens have died, and thousands of structures have been destroyed. National breaking news reporter Kim Bellware takes us on the ground to the hard-hit town of Mayfield, Ky., where survivors are in shock.  


Plus, Capital Weather Gang contributor Jeffrey Halverson explains how unusual it is to see a tornado event this powerful during the winter months, and why it may be a sign of a changing weather patterns


Follow The Washington Post’s live coverage of the tornado recovery efforts here.

