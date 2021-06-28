The ‘nightmare scenario’ response to the pandemic

Two Post journalists spent months reporting on the chaos inside the Trump White House during the pandemic response. Revelations include details about how sick President Trump really was and his proposal to send infected Americans to Guantánamo.
The ‘nightmare scenario’ response to the pandemic
President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the rest of the coronavirus task force speaks about the pandemic at the White House on March 9, 2020. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Over the past few months, Post journalists Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta have been looking back to the early days of the pandemic in the United States at the nightmare scenario that played out when covid-19 and an underprepared federal government collided.

“There was so much going on behind the scenes that Americans didn’t realize,” says Paletta. 

As members of the Trump administration jockeyed for power on the coronavirus task force and debated the politics of mask wearing, the coronavirus was ripping through the country. Paletta and Abutaleb report that the crux of the pandemic came down to that unprepared, disorganized federal response.

