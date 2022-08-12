Facebook
The nuclear documents
The newly unsealed search warrant for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home lists potential crimes, including violating the Espionage Act. The Washington Post reported Thursday that the FBI was also looking for classified documents about nuclear weapons.

Friday, August 12, 2022
An itemized list of property seized in the execution of a search warrant by the FBI at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate shows documents listed as "Confidential" and "Top Secret." (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

On Friday afternoon, a judge unsealed the search warrant for the FBI’s search on former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The warrant revealed the FBI went there looking for evidence of crimes, including mishandling defense information and the destruction of records. The receipt of what the agents seized includes four sets of top-secret documents, and seven other sets of classified information. 


But the day before, The Washington Post learned that classified documents related to nuclear weapons were among the items the FBI sought in the raid. Intelligence and national security reporter Shane Harris explains what type of information could be in these documents and why experts and the Justice Department are so concerned about it falling into the wrong hands.

Friday, August 12, 2022
