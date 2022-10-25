Facebook
The pandemic wake-up call for schools
What data from the “nation’s report card” shows about how students progressed during the pandemic — and why people like Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are calling the results “appalling and unacceptable.”

Tuesday, October 25, 2022
A kindergarten teacher works with a student at a school in Central Falls, R.I., in February. (David Goldman/AP)

This week the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the “nation’s report card,” was released for the first time since 2019. Widely considered to be the most comprehensive look at how students are progressing academically, it showed that during the pandemic students across the country fell behind dramatically in math and reading. Education reporter Laura Meckler reports on what the data means and what educators and parents can do to counteract the learning loss.

Tuesday, October 25, 2022
