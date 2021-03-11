The pandemic’s lost students

Kenneth Chapman Sr., an employee of the Detroit Public Schools Community District, shown in October driving to check in on students who had not been attending class online. (Nick Hagen for The Washington Post)
Many students have failed to show up for online school since classrooms closed one year ago. Even before the pandemic, districts had to track down children who had stopped showing up or failed to return for a new school year. But this year, such cases are happening in unprecedented numbers, forcing districts to employ extraordinary efforts to track down students, to ensure they are safe and have the resources to learn.
Education reporter Moriah Balingit rode around Detroit with one of the many people tasked with tracking these missing students down.
And March 11 marks one year since the WHO declared the coronavirus a pandemic. We wanted to know: What has brought you joy in the last year?
