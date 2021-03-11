The pandemic’s lost students

The search for the students who have gone missing during the pandemic. And, listeners share what has brought them joy this past year.
The pandemic’s lost students
Kenneth Chapman Sr., an employee of the Detroit Public Schools Community District, shown in October driving to check in on students who had not been attending class online. (Nick Hagen for The Washington Post)
Many students have failed to show up for online school since classrooms closed one year ago. Even before the pandemic, districts had to track down children who had stopped showing up or failed to return for a new school year. But this year, such cases are happening in unprecedented numbers, forcing districts to employ extraordinary efforts to track down students, to ensure they are safe and have the resources to learn.

Education reporter Moriah Balingit rode around Detroit with one of the many people tasked with tracking these missing students down. 

And March 11 marks one year since the WHO declared the coronavirus a pandemic. We wanted to know: What has brought you joy in the last year?
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

The pandemic’s lost students

The search for the students who have gone missing during the pandemic. And, listeners share what has brought them joy this past year.
The pandemic’s lost students
Kenneth Chapman Sr., an employee of the Detroit Public Schools Community District, shown in October driving to check in on students who had not been attending class online. (Nick Hagen for The Washington Post)
Many students have failed to show up for online school since classrooms closed one year ago. Even before the pandemic, districts had to track down children who had stopped showing up or failed to return for a new school year. But this year, such cases are happening in unprecedented numbers, forcing districts to employ extraordinary efforts to track down students, to ensure they are safe and have the resources to learn.

Education reporter Moriah Balingit rode around Detroit with one of the many people tasked with tracking these missing students down. 

And March 11 marks one year since the WHO declared the coronavirus a pandemic. We wanted to know: What has brought you joy in the last year?
Previous Episode
A jury of Derek Chauvin’s peers
Jury selection for the trial of Derek Chauvin begins. And, tips for hunting vaccine appointments online.
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.