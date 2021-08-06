The people left out of the infrastructure deal

Jane Morgan helps her boyfriend, Conner Slevin, a quadriplegic, move from the floor to his wheelchair. (Moriah Ratner for The Washington Post)
Earlier this week, the much anticipated infrastructure bill started moving through the Senate with bipartisan support. What’s left out of the bill, though, is what’s being called “human infrastructure” — money for things like quality child care and care for elderly people and those with disabilities.
Today, we’re diving into one of these groups that’s being left out of the bill: people who care for partners who have disabilities.
Video editor Amber Ferguson learned that in most states, if you’re giving care to a partner with a disability, you cannot be compensated if you’re married. And those people who aren’t getting compensated for their labor are usually women.
“It's just not sustainable for me to do this every single day in the way that I have been,” said Jane Morgan, who has been caring for her boyfriend largely by herself since he became quadriplegic in 2019.
