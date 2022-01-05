Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
The pivotal and petty battle for QAnon’s future
The pivotal and petty battle for QAnon’s future

An update on what the Jan. 6 commission has learned so far. And how the pro-Trump Internet descended into infighting in the year since the attempted insurrection.

Wednesday, January 5, 2022
The pivotal and petty battle for QAnon’s future
Loading...
The pivotal and petty battle for QAnon’s futureA U.S. Capitol Police officer confronts supporters of President Donald Trump inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Reporter Jacqueline Alemany has been following the Jan. 6 commission for the past six months. As we come up on the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol, Alemany reports on what the commission has uncovered so far and what she’s watching out for next.


Plus: The far-right firebrands and conspiracy theorists of the pro-Trump Internet have a new enemy: each other. Without a figurehead, far-right influencers are fighting for money and followers. Reporter Drew Harwell explains the reality-television-style drama, and what it means for the future of online extremism.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

The pivotal and petty battle for QAnon’s future
The pivotal and petty battle for QAnon’s future

An update on what the Jan. 6 commission has learned so far. And how the pro-Trump Internet descended into infighting in the year since the attempted insurrection.

Wednesday, January 5, 2022
The pivotal and petty battle for QAnon’s future
Loading...
The pivotal and petty battle for QAnon’s futureA U.S. Capitol Police officer confronts supporters of President Donald Trump inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Reporter Jacqueline Alemany has been following the Jan. 6 commission for the past six months. As we come up on the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol, Alemany reports on what the commission has uncovered so far and what she’s watching out for next.


Plus: The far-right firebrands and conspiracy theorists of the pro-Trump Internet have a new enemy: each other. Without a figurehead, far-right influencers are fighting for money and followers. Reporter Drew Harwell explains the reality-television-style drama, and what it means for the future of online extremism.

Previous Episode
A ‘pandemic on fast forward’

Omicron has coronavirus cases surging across the country. What’s the outlook for this highly transmissible variant?

Tuesday, January 4, 2022
A ‘pandemic on fast forward’
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
End of carousel