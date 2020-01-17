Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s video about her battle with alopecia has renewed conversations around the politics of hair. Jena McGregor outlines the growing protections against race-based hair discrimination. And Chico Harlan on the tensions between two popes.

‘Black women are being vetted based on our hair’

On Thursday, Rep. Ayanna Pressley released a video in the Root, an online magazine for black people, in which she described her relationship with her hair and revealed that she has alopecia — an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.





Pressley was met with overwhelming support online, stunning viewers of the video with the way she talked about the politics of hair for black women.





Reporter Jena McGregor has looked into this subject and the ways black women face discrimination in the workplace for wearing their hair naturally.





The real story of the two popes

The new Netflix movie “The Two Popes” has been nominated for three Oscars, but Rome Bureau Chief Chico Harlan says the real story is even more interesting.





“This has been an interesting week in the Vatican,” Harlan says. “Interesting not just because there are tensions and intrigue — there are always tensions and intrigue — but because this time the intrigue involves the two popes.”





