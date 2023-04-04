The politics of Trump's surrender
The politics of Trump's surrender

Former president Donald Trump was arraigned Tuesday for hush money payments made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels. Here’s what that means politically for the GOP and Trump.

Tuesday, April 4, 2023
The politics of Trump's surrender
Loading...
The politics of Trump's surrenderFormer president Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on his way to court in Manhattan on Tuesday. (Joe Lamberti for The Washington Post)

Former president Donald Trump is still campaigning and collecting contributions even though he surrendered to authorities today in New York


Post reporter Michael Scherer examines what the indictment might mean for the Republican Party. He also explains how Trump is capitalizing on the media attention of this unprecedented moment.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

The politics of Trump's surrender
The politics of Trump's surrender

Former president Donald Trump was arraigned Tuesday for hush money payments made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels. Here’s what that means politically for the GOP and Trump.

Tuesday, April 4, 2023
The politics of Trump's surrender
Loading...
The politics of Trump's surrenderFormer president Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on his way to court in Manhattan on Tuesday. (Joe Lamberti for The Washington Post)

Former president Donald Trump is still campaigning and collecting contributions even though he surrendered to authorities today in New York


Post reporter Michael Scherer examines what the indictment might mean for the Republican Party. He also explains how Trump is capitalizing on the media attention of this unprecedented moment.

Previous Episode
An historic global heist — and a rapper on trial

Former Fugees rapper Pras is on trial for conspiracy, money laundering and acting as a foreign agent. The case, involving celebrities and political figures, is a small part of a bigger scandal: the $4.5 billion theft from the Malaysian government.

Monday, April 3, 2023
An historic global heist — and a rapper on trial
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel