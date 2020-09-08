The postmaster general’s alleged straw-donor scheme

Investigative reporter Aaron Davis has discovered that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s prolific campaign fundraising was bolstered for more than a decade by a practice that left many employees feeling pressured to make political contributions to GOP candidates –– money DeJoy later reimbursed through bonuses, former employees say.
Health and science reporter Karin Brulliard has noticed that the pandemic is making it harder for her (and a lot of other people) to sleep. Experts say this “coronasomnia” could imperil public health.
General assignment reporter Meryl Kornfield recently asked immunologists all your immunity-related questions. Some of their responses are encouraging.
Previous Episode
The beginnings of the Florida Man meme, and what it’s like to go viral on the worst day of your life.
Monday, September 7, 2020