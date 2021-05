The power (and limits) of a hate-crime law

On Thursday, President Biden signed the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, which Congress passed in a rare moment of bipartisanship. Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) discusses the promise — and limits — of the bill aimed at combating anti-Asian hate crimes and how it will be implemented.

People of color are playing increasingly visible roles across the spectrum of far-right activism. Today, non-White activists speak for groups of radicalized MAGA supporters, parts of the “Patriot” movement and –– in rare cases –– neo-Nazi factions. Hannah Allam reports on what’s attracting people of color to these groups and how the groups might be benefiting from their membership