The power (and limits) of a hate-crime law

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) at a news conference Tuesday as lawmakers discuss the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act. (Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
On Thursday, President Biden signed the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, which Congress passed in a rare moment of bipartisanship. Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) discusses the promise — and limits — of the bill aimed at combating anti-Asian hate crimes and how it will be implemented.
People of color are playing increasingly visible roles across the spectrum of far-right activism. Today, non-White activists speak for groups of radicalized MAGA supporters, parts of the “Patriot” movement and –– in rare cases –– neo-Nazi factions. Hannah Allam reports on what’s attracting people of color to these groups and how the groups might be benefiting from their membership.
Wednesday, May 19, 2021