The power of language in the abortion fight
The power of language in the abortion fight

In the ’90s, Buffalo was ground zero for the battle over abortion rights. Today we revisit that time with media columnist Margaret Sullivan — who served as managing editor of the Bufflao News — and talk about media has shaped the abortion debate.

Thursday, May 5, 2022
The power of language in the abortion fight
Abortion rights advocates and antiabortion advocates demonstrate outside the Supreme Court. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

In 1998, in Buffalo, OB/GYN Barnett Slepian was murdered in his own home by antiabortion extremist, James Kopp. 


We hear from media columnist Margaret Sullivan about how she remembers this volatile time and how the media has influenced the abortion debate. Plus, journalist and author Eyal Press discusses the alarming attacks against his own father, a doctor who also provided abortions for patients in Buffalo.

Previous Episode
The economics of abortion access

As the Supreme Court seems poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, we talk to an economist about the long-term consequences for someone denied an abortion.

Wednesday, May 4, 2022
The economics of abortion access
