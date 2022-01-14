Facebook
The president wants voting reform. Can he get it?
The president wants voting reform. Can he get it?

President Biden says passing voting rights legislation is a top priority for his administration. But a couple of senators have the power to keep that from happening. And, an unlikely casualty of our supply chain blues.

Friday, January 14, 2022
The president wants voting reform. Can he get it?
The president wants voting reform. Can he get it?President Biden speaks in Atlanta in support of changing the Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

In Atlanta this week, President Biden pushed for the passage of two voting rights bills facing the Senate. But any meaningful change on voting reform would mean changing Senate rules on the filibuster. And two Democratic senators are holding out: Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.


On The Post’s politics podcast “Can He Do That?” national political reporter Cleve Wootson talks with host Allison Michaels about the state of voting legislation and the filibuster.


And, the pandemic claims an unlikely victim: the color blue. Reporter Kelsey Ables explains how breakdowns in the supply chain have led to a shortage of pigments like ultramarine blue and what it could mean for how we see and record the world now.

Loading...
