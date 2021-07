The price of being the GOAT

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team took home a silver medal in Tuesday’s team final, after star gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the event. Sports reporter Liz Clarke discusses the unexpected upset, and the course of the Russian Olympic team’s winning trajectory.

The United States lost track of parents after separating them from their children at the border. In rural Guatemala, it’s up to Eriberto Pop — a motorcycle-riding human rights lawyer — to find them. Central America bureau chief Kevin Sieff reports on his journey with Pop into the western highlands of Guatemala.