The price of being the GOAT

Why the U.S. women’s gymnastics team settled for a silver medal. And, the search for separated parents in rural Guatemala.
The price of being the GOAT
Simone Biles of the United States during the women's gymnastics team final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)
The U.S. women’s gymnastics team took home a silver medal in Tuesday’s team final, after star gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the event. Sports reporter Liz Clarke discusses the unexpected upset, and the course of the Russian Olympic team’s winning trajectory. 

The United States lost track of parents after separating them from their children at the border. In rural Guatemala, it’s up to Eriberto Pop — a motorcycle-riding human rights lawyer — to find them. Central America bureau chief Kevin Sieff reports on his journey with Pop into the western highlands of Guatemala.
Previous Episode
Investigating the insurrection
The political debate — and theater — surrounding a new House committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. And, why wildland firefighters in the West are burning out.
Monday, July 26, 2021
