The problem for NFL running backs
The problem for NFL running backs

Running backs used to be among the most famous — and best-paid — players in football. But the game has changed and so has their status. Today on “Post Reports,” what that means for the sport and these players — and how they might be able to change it.

Thursday, August 3, 2023
The problem for NFL running backs
Loading...
The problem for NFL running backsSaquon Barkley and the New York Giants settled on a contract for the star running back just in time for training camp. (John Munson/AP)

The traditional running back has moved to the margins. The position is dangerous and injury-prone, but increasingly NFL teams are finding it makes business sense not to commit to these players long-term. 

Feeling underappreciated and underpaid, running backs have started trying to push back. 


On a recent Zoom meeting in which running backs commiserated about their shrinking market, Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb admitted to reporters, “Right now, there’s really nothing we can do.”


Today on “Post Reports,” sports columnist Jerry Brewer breaks it down

and tells us what could happen next. 

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

The problem for NFL running backs
The problem for NFL running backs

Running backs used to be among the most famous — and best-paid — players in football. But the game has changed and so has their status. Today on “Post Reports,” what that means for the sport and these players — and how they might be able to change it.

Thursday, August 3, 2023
The problem for NFL running backs
Loading...
The problem for NFL running backsSaquon Barkley and the New York Giants settled on a contract for the star running back just in time for training camp. (John Munson/AP)

The traditional running back has moved to the margins. The position is dangerous and injury-prone, but increasingly NFL teams are finding it makes business sense not to commit to these players long-term. 

Feeling underappreciated and underpaid, running backs have started trying to push back. 


On a recent Zoom meeting in which running backs commiserated about their shrinking market, Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb admitted to reporters, “Right now, there’s really nothing we can do.”


Today on “Post Reports,” sports columnist Jerry Brewer breaks it down

and tells us what could happen next. 

Previous Episode
United States v. Donald Trump. Again.

A grand jury has indicted former president Donald Trump for alleged crimes stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Today, what the third indictment of Trump means for the 2024 Republican front-runner.

Wednesday, August 2, 2023
United States v. Donald Trump. Again.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel